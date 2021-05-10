As we all start to simply enjoy life and live in the moment, putting effort into our hair routines and social lives flies out the window. Chic and effortless is our go to look this summer and we’ve spotted some of our favorite celebs who obviously have already gotten the memo. If done right, the top knot can help make you look fabulous even if your just sitting on the couch, in high humidity (has anyone else experienced a summer in New York City), a day at the beach or even a quick shopping trip with your girls. And when you pair this look with mascara, lashes, door knocker earring and glossy lips you have the perfect recipe for fabulous. Whether you choose to wear one, two or many, the top knot is the perfect go to hair look. Get the look simply by pulling hair into a sleek pony, form your desired knot, either loose and messy or refined and perfect (the choice is up to you) using bobby pins as necessary to secure any loose pieces. You can also use gel to slick down any flyaways or to sculpt your baby hairs.

Here are a few simple care tips when wearing the look:

If you like a sleek knot and your edges laid remember gels are drying so be sure to protect those edges at all costs. Try cocktailing a leave-in conditioner with your edge control to avoid breakage and keep it hydrated.

If your pulling your hair up daily because its just that type of week then be sure to take it down nightly and comb it so your hair doesn’t tangle and lock, as this will definitely lead to breakage

Use bobby pins that are not broken at the tip. The balls on the end are there so you don’t damage your hair

The look is meant to be your carefree look , flyaways are ok, every strand doesn’t need to be snatched.

There are many styles that you can when creating this look-Have fun

No there’s nothing new about this look but after spotting these celebrity looks we are convinced it’s the hairstyle we’ll be wearing all summer long.

Dreamdoll is pretty in pink with two knots.

Saweetie uses chopsticks to secure this asian inspired look

Bantu Knots were the way to go for Gabrielle Union

Saweetie choose a messy bun this weekend for her beach look