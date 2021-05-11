SOURCE SPORTS: WNBA’s Atlanta Dream To Have All Black Female Broadcast Team During Home Games This Season

SOURCE SPORTS: WNBA’s Atlanta Dream To Have All Black Female Broadcast Team During Home Games This Season

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream will have a historic group calling their games this season. Every Dream home game will be called by an all-female, all-Black broadcast team, the organization announced on Monday night.

LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray, and Autumn Johnson will make up the first crew to bestow this honor and privilege.

“As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season,” said Renee Montgomery, Dream co-owner and vice president. “This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward.”

Advertisement

Robinson returns to the Dream for her 12th season after serving as the primary color analyst for the franchise’s first 11 seasons. Gray also joins the Dream for her third season in 2021 after serving as a sideline reporter and color commentator for the franchise in 2015 and 2016.

Turner started as a four-year letter winner with Georgia Tech women’s basketball before her career as an analyst and reporter took off here in Atlanta. Johnson is currently a host and sideline reporter for the NBA 2K League and the women’s college basketball digital beat reporter for NCAA Digital.

The Dream starts their season on Friday when they host the Connecticut Suns.