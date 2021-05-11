Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli has recently just turned 18 years old in March. Bregoli is known for her appearance on Dr.Phil in September of 2016 where she coined the infamous slogan “Cash me outside.” Since then, Bregoli has made a rap career and Youtube channel for herself.

Not too long after turning 18, Bregoli has found a new way to collect the bag, after launching an Only Fans account that gained the rapper $1 Million in six hours. A Lot of critics have come to light about the 18-year-old creating an only fans account and question those who subscribed to her content. Bregoli tells TMZ what she thinks about the people who have something negative to say about her new come-up.

“I think any b*tch who says that is mad ’cause they didn’t make as much money as me on there,” said the rapper. “That’s obvious! Like, how could you be mad that someone younger—that’s like seeing somebody, that’s like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, oh no, banking should be changed. You can’t bank unless you’re twenty-one and older, just ’cause they’re young. Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you’re gonna say that it should be twenty-five? When I’m twenty-five are you gonna say it should be thirty?”

Listen to the clip here to hear what else Bregoli had to say about her haters.