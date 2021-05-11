Basketball wives star, Draya Michele is mourning the loss of her father. While most were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9th, Draya Michele announced that her father had passed away but didn’t specify the cause of death in a heartfelt tribute posted to her Instagram account.

“REST IN HEAVEN DAD.. yesterday was one of my hardest days,” Michele wrote in the caption. “While everyone was celebrating the wonderful mother’s of the world, I was losing my father. I love you dad, you suffered for years and needed not to any longer. I’m glad you’re at peace and with GOD. I’m glad I went home and got to see you while you were still in good spirits. I will celebrate your life forever.”

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s reached out, all my friends, my family members, my supporters,” she stated on her story. “This is my first time I’m dealing with a death that’s this close that also I’m having to make decisions for. And I’ve been pretty quiet about it all and I just ask that you guys allow me to grieve how I want to grieve.”

Advertisement

“So if you see me on social media and maybe I’m posting something or attempting to act normal, maybe it’s because I find a little comfort in this app because you guys are all so very supportive here,” she continued. “So just allow me to grieve how I would like to grieve and thank you for being as supportive as you guys have been being.”

Rest in Peace to the father of Draya Michele, we wish peace and healing his loved ones at this time.