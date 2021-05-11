Festival season looks to be gearing up for a full run. Firefly Music Festival has announced their return later this year to take over Dover, Delaware, bringing in Lizzo and Billie Eilish as headliners.

Also topping the bill are The Killers and Tame Impala. The rest of the roster has Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, and more.

Firefly Festival weekend kicks off Thursday, September 23. Click here to sign up for your chance at getting exclusive presale access to weekend passes. Presale begins on Friday, May 14th at 10 a.m. ET.

Advertisement