The Boston Celtics just got dealt a devastating blow to their chances of making a deep playoff run. The Celtics on Monday announced that Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury. Brown has a torn ligament in his wrist and will undergo surgery later this week.

Brown will have surgery later this week. Tough end to what has been a stellar season individually for him, during which he made the All-Star team for the first time. https://t.co/uCztt8TZXs — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 10, 2021

Brown was having a breakout season for Boston. He was averaging 24.7 points per game this season and made his first All-Star game.

Without Brown available, Boston will rely heavily on Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker to produce offensively. The Celtics will also need more from trade deadline acquisition Evan Fournier, who most recently scored 30 points in a loss to the Heat on Sunday — his highest scoring output since joining the team.

The Celtics currently sit at the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference and are all but locked for the play-in tournament. While the Celtics have enough talent to survive the play-in situation, without Brown it would seem impossible to advance past the first round if they matched up against the Sixers and or Nets.