Add Lloyd Banks to the run of rappers who are looking to make sure he is heard in 2021. According to his manager Hovain, the former G-Unit star is ready to go.

“Banks is on the way… the album is done.. 101% done,” Hovain said on The Need To Know podcast.

The last album from Banks was over a decade ago, The Hunger for More 2, which dropped in November of 2010.

You can hear the full interview from Hovain below.

