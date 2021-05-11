While news of Bill Gates and his wife Melinda’s divorce came as a surprise to some, Melinda has reportedly been meeting with divorce attorneys since 2019.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the reason why Melinda had been meeting with divorce attorneys since 2019 was due to Bill’s relationship with Jeffery Epstein.

Melinda Gates met with divorce lawyers in 2019, say people familiar and documents reviewed by WSJ. One concern: her husband's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/xHtQnMrjQY — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 9, 2021

Last week, the Daily Beast reported that Melinda was furious with her husband when she found out he met with Epstein back in 2013. He later admitted that meeting with Epstein was a “mistake in judgment,” and that he “thought that those discussions would lead, literally, to billions of dollars going to global health. It turned out that was a bad judgment.”

Bill and Melinda were married for 27 years but made the final announcement on May 3. The statement read, “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives… We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Shortly after the announcement, it was reported that Bill had given his soon-to-be ex-wife $2.4 billion in stock.