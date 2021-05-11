The Golden Globes awards will no longer appear on NBC. The network released a statement on Monday morning in regards to the ongoing Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

According to Variety, the HFPA, which handles the Golden Globes, is under fire for questionable financial practices and lack of diversity, specifically a lack of Black members. The Association has designed a framework for reform and the plan was approved on Thursday, however, NBC execs are concerned that the timeline for change did not set atonal targets.

In 2018, NBC signed a new broadcast license deal with the HFPA to air the Globes at $60 million, believed to be triple the previous licensing fee, however, this could signal a permanent break.