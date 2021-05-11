The Queen is back.

Over the past year, Nicki Minaj has stepped away from the scene as she began her family. The “Anaconda” rapper gave birth to her son, last September with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Last year she scored two No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 with Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix and 6ix9ine’s “Trollz.”

After a small hiatus, she is ready to make her return. The legendary rapper took to her social media to make an announcement. In the photo, Nicki poses nude, wearing crocs with Chanel branded accessories, and covers herself with pink pillows.

F R I D A Y 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/jsSVSYlUIX — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 10, 2021

While it is quite ambiguous what fans will receive based on her post, it builds anticipation. Nicki’s post quickly became a trending topic. Million of her fans took to Google to search “pink crocs and “nicki minaj crocs.” They became the most popular searches on Monday, May 10.

"pink crocs" and "nicki minaj crocs" were breakout searches today after @NICKIMINAJ was seen wearing them in her new photoshttps://t.co/eJnH1UMapE — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 10, 2021

As reported by The Neighborhood Talk, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna begin to follow each other. Could this be a signal for potential collaboration between the two music legends?

The track would unequivocally break the internet. Ri and Nicki collaborated back in 2010 on Nicki’s “Fly” and Rihanna’s “Raining Men.”

Whatever the announcement brings on Friday, it is sure to send social media into a frenzy. Welcome back, Queen Minaj.