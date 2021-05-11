Russell Westbrook made history on Monday when he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles. Westbrook snagged a rebound in the fourth quarter of his Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks to give him his 182nd triple-double. He topped Robertson’s previous record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Russell Westbrook (28 PTS, 13 REB, 21 AST) passes Oscar Robertson for the MOST TRIPLE-DOUBLES in NBA history!@russwest44 x @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/60hCVLKUtR — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021

Monday’s triple-double was Westbrook’s 36th of the year. Westbrook finished with 28 points, 21 assists, and 13 rebounds in the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Hawks; the loss dropped Washington to 32-37 on the season, but the team still ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Westbrook received his flowers and praised from several NBA stars and legends on social media for breaking a record nobody saw as being breakable.

It has been an honor and a blessing to share the floor with you Brodie. Congratulations on making HISTORY! 182 and counting… @russwest44 #whynot #andtheNEW https://t.co/8oJvXCOAbA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Cookie and I send congratulations to his wife Nina, parents, and the entire Westbrook family. May God continue to bless them! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2021

Kevin Love congratulates Russ 👏 pic.twitter.com/btVXOG9Z2j — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 11, 2021

Being the competitor and warrior Westbrook probably was tight the record-breaking moment came in a loss. Westbrook never cheats the game and is always giving it 100 percent win or lose. He deserves these flowers now and later.