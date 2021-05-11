Russell Westbrook made history on Monday when he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles. Westbrook snagged a rebound in the fourth quarter of his Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks to give him his 182nd triple-double. He topped Robertson’s previous record of 181 career triple-doubles.
Monday’s triple-double was Westbrook’s 36th of the year. Westbrook finished with 28 points, 21 assists, and 13 rebounds in the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Hawks; the loss dropped Washington to 32-37 on the season, but the team still ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Westbrook received his flowers and praised from several NBA stars and legends on social media for breaking a record nobody saw as being breakable.
Being the competitor and warrior Westbrook probably was tight the record-breaking moment came in a loss. Westbrook never cheats the game and is always giving it 100 percent win or lose. He deserves these flowers now and later.