SOURCE SPORTS: Bradley Beal Blasts Kent Bazemore For Making a Joke About His Injury

Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday right in the push of making the play-in tournament for the NBA and his battle with Steph Curry for the scoring title this year.

Curry’s teammate Kent Bazemore made a joke that would big up Steph, yet slight Beal, following their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” Bazemore said while smirking. “Y’all gotta do some research on that.”

Yup, he was talking about Beal.

Kent Bazemore has to be dumbest person on earth, why tf would he say this? pic.twitter.com/5OOXp5cQus — Steph Curry Burner (@Steph30Burner) May 10, 2021

Beal heard the word of Baze and went Big STL in response.

Lol should I let him live or really go off? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

I stay in my lane!! Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here!! Keep that goofy shit over there @24Bazemore !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

He gone find out because I know how to use the @ button @24Bazemore https://t.co/Cr6RROxC1r — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021