Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday right in the push of making the play-in tournament for the NBA and his battle with Steph Curry for the scoring title this year.
Curry’s teammate Kent Bazemore made a joke that would big up Steph, yet slight Beal, following their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” Bazemore said while smirking. “Y’all gotta do some research on that.”
Yup, he was talking about Beal.
Beal heard the word of Baze and went Big STL in response.