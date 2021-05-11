According to several confirmed reports, Hulu has announced they will be releasing a nine-part docu-series about the Los Angeles Lakers set to premiere in 2022.

In the same vein as ESPN’s Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance, the documentary will cover the last 40 years of the franchise since Jerry Buss bought the Lakers back in 1979. Interviews from some of your favorite Lakers including Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and the Buss family.

The series will also feature the Kobe and Shaq years and the recent apex of the Lakers squad with King James and AD.

