Tim Tebow got his wish and is back in the NFL. Tebow and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The contract is not done yet, but it could be made official in the next week.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012 when he was with the New York Jets. He was also a quarterback then and is trying to transition to a tight end, so he will not be guaranteed to make the final roster in Jacksonville. Tebow played for Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer at Florida, and the two won two national championships together.

Tebow has kept himself in shape during his time away from football. Tebow transitioned towards baseball, playing for the New York Mets’ minor league team. He never made it to the major league. Now Tebow will be looking to showcase he can contribute on the field even if it’s not at being a quarterback.

Advertisement