Before DMX’s homegoing, Swizz Beatz had called on Kanye West to attend the service and have his Sunday Service choir perform too. In a new interview with Hot 97, Swizz spoke on Ye’s involvement in the ceremony and how it was solely motivated by his love for X.

Swizz revealed how Ye designed the stage and was in charge of the production of the Sunday Service choir.

“It was a very genuine act of love and support from ‘Ye. There wasn’t much talking or negotiating,” he said around the interview’s 13-minute mark. “X Showed up to his Sunday Service and was a big fan of it and I knew this was something X would want to do. And Kanye more than happy to facilitate his expertise. … It was last minute. That’s why it wasn’t televised when people got in there because the stage was still being built.”

Advertisement

Swizz talked about how last-minute everything was and how they were still putting the stage immediately before the cameras started rolling. “It was last minute, people don’t know what we was dealing with behind the scenes” he added. “That’s why it wasn’t televised when people got in there because the stage was still being built because everything was just so last minute.”

You can watch the full interview below. Make sure to check out DMX’s final album Exodus, on May 28th.