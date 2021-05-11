A big fight is on the way this summer. ESPN reports Saudia Arabia will host the world heavyweight boxing title-unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua this August.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Tuesday the fight will unify Joshua’s IBF, WBO, WBA, and IBO titles with Fury’s WBC.

“Aug. 7, Aug. 14, I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn said.

“It’s the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz; that event was spectacular. As partners they were fantastic as well.”

The two boxing stars signed a two-fight deal for the titles this past March.