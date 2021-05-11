Will he throw UsherBucks on stage? Usher has been announced as the host and as a performer for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show is set to air on May 27 on Fox.

Joining Usher on the performance list is The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. In addition, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and more will make appearances.

During the show, Chris Martin and Lil Nas X will present Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio icon award. The show will air May 27 live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8-10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed) on Fox. The show also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

