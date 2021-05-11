Even though the video of Lil Pump showing off his chains was supposed to promote the celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang, the video has now been made viral because it is suspected that the famous Houston precious metals dealer said the N-word in reference to Pump.

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, addressed Dang’s alleged disrespect, writing, “Are we going to just skip the fact he said the N-word 😂.”. Dang is heard saying, “This is my boy here, he’s so rich man, he got–,” but it really sounds like he said, “He’s so rich, my n***a.”

Take a look below and judge for yourself.

