Out of nowhere Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together. The reunion of Bennifer has reportedly been in the works since February, which is awkward because Lopez and recent ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez were still an item.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to E! News said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The source threw in, “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2004 and called off their wedding despite having “a strong connection.”