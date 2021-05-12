Jack Harlow may be in the market for a new DJ as his, Ronnie Lucciano, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Lucciano, born Ronnie Tyson O’Bannon, received the charges in connection with an incident at Vibes Restaurant and Utlra Lounge. The venue hosted a celebration for Harlow during Kentucky Derby Weekend.

According to WAVE 3 in Kentucky the incident resutled in the death of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, a bartender at Vibes. Another man received non-life-threatening injurties in the shooting.

Footage from a cell phone was obtained by authorities that reveals Harlow near the stage when the incident occurs. Gunshots erupt and partygoers flee from the scene.

Nash reportedly confronted O’Bannon about another shooting in 2020 before this current incident. O’Bannon’s bond has been set at $500,000.