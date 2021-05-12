The Drip regulator is back! Jim Jones’ new visual to “Barry White” directed by himself and Shula is set out in Miami on a cool night with Jones vibing out in his foreign through the city. Both Cam’ron and Capo are seen dripping in all-white aesthetic, Jones stands out the roof of his car rhyming bars about the pain of growing up in his own hood while Cam takes the wheel. “You know it’s scary in my hood cause even a reaper gets fresh,” Jones says as he shows off the diamonds in his two-tone timepiece.

Even as he tells a dark story, Jones is pushing a luxury car and later drives the boat with an incredible ocean view. He shows us that despite all he has faced, he made it out with much to be thankful for.

The Fraud Department now on all streaming platforms!

Advertisement