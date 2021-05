With a new album in the streets and topping the charts, Moneybagg Yo digs into its offerings to create a video for “Free Promo” featuring Lil Durk and Polo G.

The new video brings the three rap superstars to be the invisible narrators of some unfortunate crime scenes.

The full album, A Gangsta’s Pain, also features Future, Jhene Aiko and more.

You can see the video below.