The gates of Rick Ross’ Georgia estate were the scene of the end of a wild police chase. TMZ states Clayton County Sheriffs started a car chase with a driver on Tuesday after the report of a man with a gun.

The driver crashed near Rozay’s property and took off. He was later apprehended but the gun was not recovered. It is believed to still be around Rozay’s property.

The estate of The Biggest Boss covers 235 acres in Georgia, which sits the rappers 45,000-square-foot-home. The home was most recently used to film Coming 2 America.

