By Tobbylola Oniga

As spring is slowly approaching, tie-dye print has become very popular. This trend has been around for years, however, its popularity has increased tremendously as a result of social media. Especially during the earlier months of the pandemic, tie-dye apparel became the new everyday outfit. You can pair it with streetwear, athleisure, or wear it as an accessory (To go with that new cut Rihanna she’s rocking). The best part about tie dye is it’s a great way to add color to what could be a simple outfit. Check out our favorite tie-dye looks from Bad-Gal-Riri who has made wearing it look simple.

Last night, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted sporting a blue frilly jacket paired with tie-dye lime green pants. She paired the look with white shades, a large white belt, an oversized green ring, and three necklaces layered on top of each other.

This is not the first time Rihanna has shown her love for Tie-dye. Earlier this year, she posted an image on vacation wearing a colorful summer dress, with a pink and orange tie-dye bucket hat, vintage rainbow-hued Chanel sunglasses, a Djula diamond necklace, and a bunch of jade jewelry.

Bold and daring the Fenty Mogal steps out in an orange tie-dye duster coat with wide-leg trousers from Marni and a tie-front top from Dries Van Noten in coordinating shades

Rihanna in a full tie dye tracksuit.

Tie-dye is not just for sweats. Last year Ri pulled this look together with a stack of chunky necklaces and a classic bag