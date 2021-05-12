The power couple of Russell Wilson and Ciara are going into business together, inking a first-look film and TV deal with Amazon.

The Wilsons will develop and produce scripted series and films with Amazon Studios in partnership with their production company, Why Not You Productions.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” said the Wilsons. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Advertisement

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo – both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”