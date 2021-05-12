Saweetie is back again with another visual from her project Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. This time the Icy Girl teamed up with rapper Loui for a fun high-school-themed video for their hit song ‘Talkin Bout’.

Three weeks ago Loui showed behind the scenes of the music video, causing social media to go in a frenzy. In the days leading up to the release, the rapper teased visuals for his fans.

“What if i told yall the video finna drop 👀 #bts” wrote Loui.

Two days later, the music video was released.

The “My Type” rapper released the 7-track-playlist last month, which she says will be a new tradition. Hince, the phrase “season 1”. According to Saweetie, she wants to release a playlist every summer to share her platform with up-and-coming artists. This “season”, the rapper chose to have BbyAfricka, Kendra Jae, Drakeo The Ruler, Lourdiz, and Loui. So far, she’s only released a music video with two of the artists.

One other musician from the EP, she created a visual with was Drakeo The Ruler. The two rappers teamed up to shoot a fun music video for Risky. This music video was released in conjunction with Pretty Summer Playlist.