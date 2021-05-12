In the midst of Soulja Boy’s latest comeback, he has been hit with a lawsuit for alleged sexual battery and domestic abuse.

An anonymous woman file suit in Los Angeles Supreme Court stating that she and the rap phenom had a serious relationship between 2014 and 2019 but suffered abuse that she could “no longer stand.”

Page Six states that Jane Doe revealed Soulja attacked her in 2015, which led to a miscarriage, and was subjected to physical attacks and yelling. She also stated Soulja Boy gripped the woman’s “neck and choked her while threatening her life.”

