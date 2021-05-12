‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Soundtrack Executive Produced by 21 Savage Releases Friday

With Spiral hitting theaters this Friday, 21 Savage is set to release the official soundtrack. Spiral: From the Book of SAW Soundtrack will be released on Slaughter Gang and Epic Records.

Along with the soundtrack is a limited movie-themed capsule collection with Diamond Supply Co.

The soundtrack features 21 Savage, Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, Millie Go Lightly all make appearances, in addition to productions support from Kid Hazel (“Since When”), Turbo (“Drip Too Hard”), OZ (“Popstar”) and Taurus (“Skybox”) — a hitmaker and hit film’s dream.

