Regime Films is gearing up to drop their Can’t Be Stopped documentary about the world famous CBS Crew, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary Saving Banksy.

Can’t Be Stopped is a rare look inside the legendary Los Angeles graffiti crew CBS and their contributions to not only the art world, but also the part they played in shaping urban culture through the late 80s and early 90s.

Directed by Cody Smith and assembled over a 10-year period using old footage from original member DJ Rob One’s personal archives and vintage photographs, Can’t Be Stopped the film is narrated by Everlast and features interviews with graffiti icons Kelly “Risk” Graval, Mek and musicians such as Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na and Alchemist, and actor David Arquette.

