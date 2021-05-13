According to TMZ, one of the five finalists on this season of American Idol has been disqualified from the competition after a video has surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.

Caleb Kennedy announced his departure from the show, saying “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

Kennedy apologized to his fans, but says that the video came from when he was younger and that he didn’t think about his actions. The country/rock singer closed his statement saying, “I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect.”

Caleb recently amazed Idol fans and the judges with his country-rock rendition of Coldplay’s “Violet Hill”, but that was his last performance.