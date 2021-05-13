Trey Lance is primed to be the football star of the Bay Area. The quarterback was grabbed by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and received a proper welcome from E-40.

In celebration of bring drafted and celebrating his 21st birthday, E-40 sent a luxury care packafe from his 3 bottles of his E. Cuarenta tequila, 3 bottles of his Earl Stevens Selections Wine and 3 bottles of his Tycoon Cognac.

E-40 purposely sent three bottles of each liquor to honor his No. 3 selection and would add in a handwritten and personalized note. You can see the note below.

