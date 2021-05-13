Jack Harlow Releases IG Statement After His DJ is Charged with Murder

Jack Harlow Releases IG Statement After His DJ is Charged with Murder

Jack Harlow’s DJ has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Lucciano, born Ronnie Tyson O’Bannon, received the charges in connection with an incident at Vibes Restaurant and Utlra Lounge. The venue hosted a celebration for Harlow during Kentucky Derby Weekend.

According to WAVE 3 in Kentucky the incident resulted in the death of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, a bartender at Vibes. Another man received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Advertisement

Following the news breaking, Harlow issued a statement on Instagram.

“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” Harlow wrote. “My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”