Yesterday took a turn most fans of the Joe Budden Podcast weren’t necessarily expecting. After returning from their six-week hiatus from the show, JBP co-hosts Rory and Mal returned for two episodes, and on the latest episode on May 12th, both of the co-hosts were absent from their seats. During the episode, Joe aired out some scathing remarks about the two and then fired both of them from the podcast.

“Since Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he’s running the show. He feels like he’s entitled to more,” Budden is heard saying in the clip. “Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired, and you are not welcome back.”

Joe Budden fired Rory. The end of an era. pic.twitter.com/Q2uBP8jJV7 — Rev Oluti Onary (@AmanaFreedman) May 12, 2021

Later in the episode Joe said “Both of you were fired.” Even though it was followed by laughs, we’re pretty sure Mal wont be returning to the pod either if it continues.

Advertisement

While Mal and Rory kept quiet about their firing for most of the day, Rory would go ahead and issue a statement about his firing from the JBP.

“Mannn .. what an era,” tweeted Farrell. “Thank you to everyone that listened, supported, told their friends about us, bought a subscription, ticket, or merch .. any value starts & ends with y’all ..I’ll get to that messy shit soon but in the meantime I’m here to celebrate an amazing run!! Love.”

Mannn .. what an era .. thank you to everyone that listened, supported, told their friends about us, bought a subscription, ticket, or merch .. any value starts & ends with y’all .. I’ll get to that messy shit soon but in the meantime I’m here to celebrate an amazing run!! Love. — Rory (@thisisrory) May 13, 2021

He then tweeted again, saying that his previous tweet sounded like Bow Wow’s “Thank You” record.