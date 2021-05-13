With the Aaron Rodgers situation currently up in the air, Green Bay Packers are getting an insurance policy at quarterback bringing in Blake Bortles on a one-year deal.

According to ESPN, the Packers only had two quarterbacks on the roster in Aaron Rodgers and his perceived replacement Jordan Love. The Pack also has two quarterbacks coming in for rookie minicamp for a tryout in Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert.

Bortles was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “We’ve kind of had some conversations before the draft with some veterans, and then there’s some rookie guys we’re looking at as well. … We would never go into camp with two. We’ll at least have three and possibly four.”

As far as Rodgers, the word is he still wants out.