Teddy Bridgewater is clearing up and airing out his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater, who was traded to the Denver Broncos last month, spoke about his time with the Panthers during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden this week. He took responsibility for not playing well last season, but he was also very candid in criticizing Matt Rhule and Carolina’s coaching staff.

“I’ll just say this — for (offensive coordinator) Joe Brady’s growth, that organization will have to practice different things in different ways,” Bridgewater said. “One of the things we didn’t do much much of when I was there — we didn’t practice two-minute (drills), really, we didn’t practice red zone (situations).

McFadden seemed shocked and said he thought most teams normally had a full day devoted to working on the two-minute offense and red zone scenarios. Bridgewater debunked that theory.

“You didn’t practice on Fridays there, but you walked through the red zone stuff,” Bridgewater added. “Then Saturday, you’d come out and practice red zone but you’d only get like 15 live reps. Reps would be limited.”

Bridgewater led all quarterbacks with five red-zone turnovers. He also was 0-8 in games in which the Panthers had a chance to win or tie on their final possession.

Bridgewater admitted he could have done better. Maybe a change of scenery will help him with that.