The NFL schedule is out and fans and analysts are circling games on the calendar. One of the matches made in heaven duels will be Tom Brady returning to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots and as ESPN points out, it could fall right in line with Brady passing Drew Brees on the all-time NFL career passing record.

The Week 4 game at Gillette Stadium aligns with the current pace of Brady. His 2020 pace of just over 289 yards per game, Brady could finish Week 4 with 1,158 yards. He needs just 1,154 yards to top Brees.

Additional highlights for the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers include a primetime opening night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on September 9, a Halloween trip to New Orleans, and a heavyweight battle with the Buffalo Bills on December 12.

