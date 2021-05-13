Victor Oladipo season is over after the Miami Heat guard elected to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo will undergo surgery on Thursday, with no timetable for his return.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time. — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

In 2019, Oladipo ruptured his right quadriceps tendon playing for the Indiana Pacers. It was a rare injury and required intensive recovery, with Oladipo missing a full calendar year before returning in January 2020.

Oladipo only played in 48 games this season. He played 28 games for the Pacers, then 20 games for the Houston Rockets, and only 4 games for the Heat.

The latest setback could cost Oladipo this summer when he becomes a free agent. The Heat owns his Bird rights, so it may be in his best interest to stay there on a short-term deal if Miami will take him.