21 Savage Releases ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Soundtrack

21 Savage has put his stamp on the SAW movie series, delivering the soundtrack for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

With the film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson hitting theaters today, the soundtrack arrives featuring Gunna, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

The concise four-track effort brings in a dark aura to the songs, included with menacing sounds that are familiar in the Saw series.

You can hear the full effort below.