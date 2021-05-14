Jorja Smith has released a new 8-track project titled Be Right Back. The release is the first since her 2019 album Lost & Found and features the lead single “Bussdown.”

The new effort is string heavy in production and brings in imaginative songs for the listener.

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it,” Smith said of the release. “If I needed to make these songs, then someone needed to hear them too.”

Jorja will also be returning to the live circuit later this year and will be performing at Glastonbury’s live-streamed event on Saturday, May 22nd along with headlining London festival, All Points East on Friday, August 27th.

You can hear the new release below.