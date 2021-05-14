Lollapalooza Set to Return to Chicago This Summer at “Near-to or Full Capacity”

With the Center for Disease Control essentially removing mask mandates for those vaccinated, many of the summer events we are used to are returning. One of the said events is Lollapalooza, which will make its return to Chicago’s Grant Park at near-to or full capacity, Variety reports.

The festival is set to take on it’s usual four day block of July 29 to August 1.

“We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen,” representatives for festival organizers C3 Presents said to the Chicago Tribune last month. “We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.”

Additional festivals set to go on are Governor’s Ball, Firefly Music Festival and Rolling Loud.