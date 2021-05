Culture 3 is loading. Migos are back to work and have released the new single and video for “Straightenin.”

The trio have teased the arrival of a new album through the early part of 2021 and the new release shows the trio still have their chemistry that turned them into superstars.

The video takes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff back to the block, bringing some luxury whips with them. You can hear the new release below.

