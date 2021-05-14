There’s been a couple of different music releases since midnight. In less than 24 hours we’ve gotten new music from J Cole and Nicki Minaj. Here’s a quick breakdown.

J Cole

For the past two weeks J Cole has been getting us ready for the release of his new album “The Off Season” and it’s finally here!! The 12-song-project features artists like Cam’ron, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and more. From what we’ve heard it’s all fire.. It’s safe to say the real is back!

Nicki Minaj

But he’s not the only rapper with a solid return. Nicki Minaj had all of her Stans in a frenzy earlier this week, when she made a cryptic message hinting at a possible music drop on Friday.

Advertisement

Of course the Barbz were right. After going on Instagram live at midnight, Nicki announced that she rereleased her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” on streaming services. That’s not all. The rapper also added three new tracks to the original project. She also said she’s working on a new album. It’s a good time for music!