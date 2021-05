Conway the Machine Joined by Ludacris and J.I.D. for ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Conway the Machine is enjoying the fun from his La Maquina album. The Griselda representative brought the single “Scatter Brain” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For the performance, Conway was joined by Ludacris and J.I.D., reprising their features for the performance. You can catch it below.