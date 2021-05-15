Joe Exotic is still attempting to secure his prison pardon. The Tiger King didn’t receive a pardon from President Trump upon his exit but he is now asking for President Biden and Vice President Harris for help citing needing treatment for prostate cancer.

According to TMZ, Tiger King’s lawyer, John M. Phillips, will have testing in prison but that will not halt the want to get a new trial.

“I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat,” Exotic said. “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence.”

