While NBA Youngboy is behind bars under federal weapons charges, the Baton Rouge rapper has still been finding a way to keep in contact with the public in his absence. In Youngboy’s most recent message, the rapper confirms that he is expecting a child with his current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. Youngboy also discusses how he feels alone in the world in the penned message.

“I have a hard time paying attention i then gave and i then been there for people without having nobody to be there for me even with people i talk to now if they wasn’t waiting to receive or been giving something already they wouldn’t be here,” the message began.

“Im a man before anything i had to apologize to myself for not protecting my heart and allowing most of this to happen i read letters from my supporters and find joy inside and yes i said that right (my supporters) yall are not fans we scream F.A.N together (f*ck a n*gga) LOL but all jokes aside i ain’t got nothing against nobody i dont want no problem neither just stop speaking on me we don’t concern each other,” he contined.

“I really just want to be there when my daughter born i want to be in the same house as her while she grow up i never had that experience,” YoungBoy added. “Jaz im sorry (ma’ma) i promise im sorry for every time i said something to another woman for every time they ever gotten the chance to come around ill give you anything for you not to leave anything to have you when its all said and done.”