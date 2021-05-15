Joseph Antonio Cartagena, AKA Fat Joe is trending after comparing award-winning record producer Quincy Jones to DJ Khaled. In an episode of Drink Champs podcast, Fat Joe praised the “We The Best” producer.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” said Joe. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and JAY-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a SMASH hit, that can play on the radio, it’s streaming incredibly. So DJ Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.” said Fat Joe.

Friday, May 14 the Bronx rapper joined N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN for guest appearance on the Drink Champs. During the episode the three discussed DMX, Big Pun, French Montana, his recent record Sunshine (The Light) and more. When discussing the comparison between Jones and Khaled, not all of the hosts seemed to completely agree with Joe’s sentiments.

The same can be said for many social media users. When the episode aired, people across the internet quickly took to the personal accounts to express their opinions. Here’s what Twitter users are said about Fat Joe’s comments.

“Black Twitter when Fat Joe said DJ Khaled was the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop” wrote english_shamar.

“Fat Joe crowning Khaled as the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop is literally one of the most outrageous takes I’ve heard in a while….. Quincy produced Thriller, Off The Wall, & Bad.. ICONIC Michael Jackson ALBUMS !! What are we really discussing here ?????” wrote PrettyDee1032.

“There can only be one Quincy Jones Fat Joe, and Khaled ain’t a third of the genius that is he” said Aston_M4rt1n.