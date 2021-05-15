Trae Tha Truth will be acknowledged at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with the Change Maker Award.

“Im Honestly In Disbelief,” Trae scribed on Instagram. “Never Have A Award Show Of This Level Ever Reached Back To Stand With The Streets Or Houston In This Way!!…. Im Being Honored By Billboard Music Awards!!”

He added, “This Is Huge!! Not just For Me But For The City, For All Those Who Stand With and For Me, For All Those That Have Supported My Career.. This Is One Hell Of A Accomplishment.. To Say Imma A Real CHANGEMAKER … Blessed And Humbled!! Thank You @billboard @bbmas.”

“Trae exemplifies what it means to be the change you want to see,” said BBMAs producer Datwon Thomas. “He is always in a city near you, helping those in need after natural disasters, fighting for justice after tragic events and giving supplies to families to make it to another day. His name ‘Tha Truth’ fits perfectly with who he is as a community activist and we are honored to celebrate his tireless efforts and giving spirit.”

You can see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards when they air on NBC on May 23.