A North Dakota State University student who recently graduated is thanking Nicki Minaj for paying her tuition. The woman received her her Bachelor of Science in Psychology. In a Twitter post, the graduate highlighted her journey to getting her degree and expressed her gratitude to the rapper.

“Almost 3 years ago @NICKIMINAJ helped me to get back into school by paying for my college tuition, and tomorrow I will be walking across the stage to receive my Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Human Development & Family Science. Thank you, Nicki”

Back in 2017, a fan asked the rapper if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter, and Minaj agreed to pay fans’ school costs — on one condition.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!? Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” wrote Minaj.

Following the rap star’s tweet, dozens of fans took Minaj up on the offer. Some tweeted her publicity, or hit the rapper up in her messages with screenshots of their grades. The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper replied some individually throughout the night and agreed to pay for student loans and textbooks.

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who received assistance from Minaj recently graduated too. The man received his Bachelor of Science in Biology.Back in December, the graduate shared that the rapper paid his tuition a few semesters ago.

“I can’t believe that I’m acutally saying this out loud, but I am an official college GRADUATE! Bachelor of Science in Biology. Chemistry and Psychology minor. This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!”