Kash Doll is $500K short, revealing to police that she left her car doors unlocked, resulting in the theft of jewerly.

TMZ reveals law enforcement sources highlight the loss after the rapper’s car was looted in the San Fernando Valley as she recorded a music video. The robbery happened between 11 PM and 5 AM, and currently, there are no reports on if insurance will cover the loss.

In addition the the loss of jewelry, Kash Doll lost a $50,000 Lous Vuitton box.

