Fat Joe caught wind of some of the reactions to his comparison of DJ Khaled to Quincy Jones.

The veteran rapper appeared on Nore and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs Podcast, and they talked Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” collaboration featuring JAY-Z and Nas.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled,” Fat Joe said. “And they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song.’ There’s a million DJs and producers that try that. And those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we’ve heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit. That’s a smash hit. They can play it on the radio, it’s streaming incredibly. So, Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”

Fat Joe began trending immediately when fans caught wind that he crowned DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop.

“Quincy is a trained multi-instrument musician, orchestra conductor, composer/arranger and visionary across multiple genres of music spanning 60 years,” one user wrote. “I got mad love/respect for Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, but this aint it. I would even say Khaled is not even a present top 5 DJ.”

Fat Joe: DJ Khaled is The Quincy Jones Of Hip-Hop…#BlackTwitter : pic.twitter.com/4j0SIoIZgB — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) May 15, 2021

they really on Kanye Omari West's Twitter agreeing that DJ Khaled is this generation's Quincy Jones???…because FAT JOE SAID SO!?!? pic.twitter.com/66QEfGarGS — Leo DiRaprio 🐶 | F1 obsessed (@vincecartilage) May 16, 2021

There can only be one Quincy Jones Fat Joe, and Khaled ain’t a third of the genius that is he pic.twitter.com/Lexn64iI2h — Aston Martin (@Aston_M4rt1n) May 15, 2021

Quincy Jones who spanned 5 decades from Armstrong to Basie to Sinatra to Ella Fitzgerald to Dinah Washington to Ray Charles to Aretha to Dizzy to Little Richard to Donny Hathaway to The Brothers Johnson to er, Miles & Michael Jackson?



Unless there's another Quincy Jones, chill. https://t.co/1gvdjZP96x — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 15, 2021

After receiving backlash, Fat Joe hopped on social media to defend his remarks. “All these back seat drivers Monday morning quarterbacks always got an opinion but can’t do it themselves shit crazy.” Joe adds, “To me the term Quincy jones of this time was used in reference to the work khaled has put in years and years of hit obviously there’s only one Quincy but f*ck it tune in tonight EXPLOSIVE lol.”